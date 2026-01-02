English
Business News/ Videos / Egg Prices Are SKYROCKETING In India’s Biggest Cities | What’s Happening?

Egg Prices Are SKYROCKETING In India’s Biggest Cities | What’s Happening?

Updated: 02 Jan 2026, 11:21 pm IST Livemint

Egg prices in India SURGE to record highs— ₹7+ per egg in major cities! 25-50% jump hits metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru) as winter slashes hen laying while demand spikes for nutrition, weddings & immunity. Maharashtra short by 15M eggs daily; wholesale up ₹1. Poultry Federation: Supply can't rise overnight. Relief only after February? Your breakfast just got expensive!

 
