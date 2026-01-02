Egg Prices Are SKYROCKETING In India’s Biggest Cities | What’s Happening?

Egg prices in India SURGE to record highs— ₹7+ per egg in major cities! 25-50% jump hits metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru) as winter slashes hen laying while demand spikes for nutrition, weddings & immunity. Maharashtra short by 15M eggs daily; wholesale up ₹1. Poultry Federation: Supply can't rise overnight. Relief only after February? Your breakfast just got expensive!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.