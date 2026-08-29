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Egg Prices Soar 40% In India As Govt Pushes E20 Fuel Policy; How's Ethanol Push Affecting Poultry?

Egg prices have surged by up to 40% in India as rising maize costs put fresh pressure on the poultry sector. The increase comes as India expands its ethanol programme, with maize increasingly being used as a feedstock for fuel production. With winter demand approaching, the impact on egg and poultry prices are expected to rise even more. Watch full report.

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Published29 Aug 2026, 02:09 AM IST
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Egg Prices Soar As Indian Govt Pushes E20 Fuel; How's Ethanol Affecting Poultry?
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