Eiffel Tower Shut Down After Women Staff Asked To Leave During Hindu Group Visit | Details

The Eiffel Tower was shut down after staff went on strike over allegations that female workers were asked to leave their posts during a visit by a Hindu group. A staff union representative said some women were removed from their usual positions and replaced by men, while others were instructed to avoid certain areas during the delegation’s presence. The company operating the landmark said the conditions requested by the delegation were unacceptable. The Hindu group issued an apology for anyone affected. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has ordered an investigation into the incident.