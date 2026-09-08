Subscribe

Eiffel Tower Shut Down After Women Staff Asked To Leave During Hindu Group Visit | Details

The Eiffel Tower was shut down after staff went on strike over allegations that female workers were asked to leave their posts during a visit by a Hindu group. A staff union representative said some women were removed from their usual positions and replaced by men, while others were instructed to avoid certain areas during the delegation’s presence. The company operating the landmark said the conditions requested by the delegation were unacceptable. The Hindu group issued an apology for anyone affected. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Eiffel Tower Shut Down After Women Staff Asked To Leave During Hindu Group Visit
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosEiffel Tower Shut Down After Women Staff Asked To Leave During Hindu Group Visit | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story