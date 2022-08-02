OPEN APP
Home / Videos / ‘Ek Villain Returns’ opens well, Bollywood woos southern audiences

‘Ek Villain Returns’ opens well, Bollywood woos southern audiences

Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Bollywood is working overtime to woo southern audi... more

 

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout