Eldest Son Of #Norway's Crown Princess Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Rape

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of rape. He was found guilty of two out of four rape charges involving four women who were asleep or unable to resist between 2018 and 2024. He was acquitted on the other two rape charges but also faced additional counts of assault, drug-related crimes, and violating a restraining order. The case has sent shockwaves through Norway’s royal circles and the public.