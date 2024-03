Electoral Bonds: SBI's Extension Request To Supreme Court Rakes Up A Political Storm | Watch

Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 03:49 PM IST

SBI’s extension request to the Supreme Court has raked up a political storm. With just one day to go before the Supreme Court’s deadline for SBI to disclose details of donors of electoral bonds, on Monday SBI asked the Supreme Court for an extension of nearly 3 months. This has stirred a political storm.