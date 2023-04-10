Elon Musk faces flak for labelling BBC & NPR 'state-funded media’ | Mint Infocus

After an uproar for labeling the US radio network ... moreAfter an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as ‘state-affiliated’ media and ‘government funded', Elon Musk's Twitter backtrakced and applied the same label to the British Broadcasting Corporation or BBC. BBC immediately registered a protest against the labelling by Twitter. The labelling which insinuates that the state exercises influence over the editorial policies of a network were challenged by the BBC in a statement, ‘The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee’, said BBC.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.