Elon Musk faces flak for labelling BBC & NPR 'state-funded media’ | Mint Infocus

Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM IST

After an uproar for labeling the US radio network ... moreAfter an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as ‘state-affiliated’ media and ‘government funded', Elon Musk's Twitter backtrakced and applied the same label to the British Broadcasting Corporation or BBC. BBC immediately registered a protest against the labelling by Twitter. The labelling which insinuates that the state exercises influence over the editorial policies of a network were challenged by the BBC in a statement, ‘The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee’, said BBC.