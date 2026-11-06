Elon Musk In Trouble? Bernie Sanders Reveals Democrats' Next Move After Midterms

Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Democrats to deliver ambitious reforms for working Americans following their election victories. His agenda includes a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, $12,000 payments to working families, expanding Medicare, raising the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour, and strengthening Social Security. Sanders is urging the party to use its new congressional power to push sweeping economic changes aimed at supporting working families and reducing inequality.