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Elon Musk Launches X Money: Get Salary 2 Days Early, 6% Interest & X Card | All You Need To Know

Elon Musk's X has officially launched X Money, a new digital payments and banking service for Premium users in the United States. The platform offers free instant money transfers, salary deposits up to two days early, up to 6% annual interest on deposits, and the new X Card with cashback rewards. Users also get FDIC-insured deposits, Apple Wallet support, passkey security, and more. Is this Elon Musk's answer to UPI and the next step toward an ‘everything app’? Watch the full video to know everything about X Money.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2026, 04:05 PM IST
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Elon Musk Launches X Money: Get Salary 2 Days Early, 6% Interest & X Card
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