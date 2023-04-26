Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Elon Musk makes 80 lakhs from Twitter; Here’s how you can do it too

Elon Musk makes 80 lakhs from Twitter; Here’s how you can do it too

Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST Livemint

Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed that he earns nearly 80 lakh per month from his 24,700 subscribers on Twitter. The tech mogul shared a screenshot showing the number of people who pay $4 ( 330) per month to subscribe to his exclusive content. Musk pulls in this money by providing some exclusive content to his Super Followers.Like musk, all other Twitter users can also make money if they can offer quality content which their subscribers are ready to pay for.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.