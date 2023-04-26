Elon Musk makes 80 lakhs from Twitter; Here’s how you can do it too

Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed that he earns nearly ₹80 lakh per month from his 24,700 subscribers on Twitter. The tech mogul shared a screenshot showing the number of people who pay $4 ( ₹330) per month to subscribe to his exclusive content. Musk pulls in this money by providing some exclusive content to his Super Followers.Like musk, all other Twitter users can also make money if they can offer quality content which their subscribers are ready to pay for.