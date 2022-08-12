Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 BN ahead of October court battle with Twitter - report

Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of his shares in Tesla Inc., according to Reuters report. Ahead of his court battle with social media giant Twitter, the Tesla boss cited chance of a 'forced twitter' deal, for his decision. This comes after Musk in April declared that he will not be selling any more of his company's share. When asked by a follower on twitter if he was done selling, Musk responded 'Yes' and said that in the 'unlikely event that he is forced to close the deal', the fund could be used to finance it.