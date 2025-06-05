Explore
Business News/ Videos / Elon Musk's Extraordinary Statement Gives Democrats Fresh Ammo Against Trump's Tax Bill

Elon Musk's Extraordinary Statement Gives Democrats Fresh Ammo Against Trump's Tax Bill

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:18 PM IST Livemint

Elon Musk has hit out at President Donald Trump's signature tax and spending bill, describing it as a ‘disgusting abomination’, in a widening rift between the two allies. The budget includes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and more defence spending while also allowing the US government to borrow more money... and it was passed by the House of Representatives last month. ‘Shame on those who voted for it,’ Musk said in a post on X, giving the Democrats fresh ammo against the Trump government. Watch

 
