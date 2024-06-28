Showing support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a majority of the EV automaker's investors voted in favour of the tech billionaire's historic $56 billion pay package. They also voted in support of the company's relocation of domicile from Delaware to Texas. Watch this video to find out why the shareholders approved the hefty pay package for the Tesla boss.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.