Business News/ Videos / Elon Musk's 'Ridiculous' $56 Bn Pay Package Approved By Shareholders | The Background Story | Watch

Elon Musk's 'Ridiculous' $56 Bn Pay Package Approved By Shareholders | The Background Story | Watch

Updated: 28 Jun 2024, 05:16 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Showing support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a majority of the EV automaker's investors voted in favour of the tech billionaire's historic $56 billion pay package. They also voted in support of the company's relocation of domicile from Delaware to Texas. Watch this video to find out why the shareholders approved the hefty pay package for the Tesla boss.

 
