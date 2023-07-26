Elon Musk's 'X' Factor: A New Era for Twitter | Mint Primer | Mint

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced a m... moreElon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced a major rebranding of the platform, bidding farewell to the iconic blue bird logo and renaming it x. Musk's fascination with the letter x is evident in his previous ventures like SpaceX and Tesla's Model X. The rebranding is part of his ambitious plan to create a comprehensive one-stop shop app, integrating social media and payment features, similar to China's WeChat. With the launch of his AI company Xai, speculations arise about integrating all his ventures under the X Corporation. As we await the unveiling, the tech world braces for a significant transformation.
