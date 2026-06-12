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#ElonMusk's #SpaceX #IPO Makes Historic #Nasdaq Debut | WATCH

Elon Musk rang the Nasdaq opening bell as SpaceX prepares to go public in what could be the biggest IPO in history. The company sold 556 million shares at $135 each, cementing Musk’s position as the world’s first trillionaire once trading begins. Founded in 2002, SpaceX’s public debut marks a historic moment for the space industry and Musk’s empire, which already includes Tesla, xAI, and X.Shares are expected to start trading later today. Watch how SpaceX’s massive IPO is set to reshape Musk’s fortune and the global space economy.

Livemint
Published12 Jun 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO Makes Historic Nasdaq Debut | WATCH
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