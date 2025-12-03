India’s middle class is falling into a dangerous pattern of debt-fuelled consumption. The dream of upward mobility is increasingly being financed through easy credit, and the fallout has already begun. The Reserve Bank of India, data says that 5-10% of middle-class households are now stuck in a debt trap. Analysts believe this is largely driven by social media driven fake comparisons. #debt #emi #autoloans #homeloan #loans #loan #india #creditcard #personalloan #abhinavtrivedi #debtfreejourney #debtmanagement #debtfree #nirmalasitharaman #financenews #finance #socialmedia
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.