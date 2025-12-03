EMI Burden Now Haunting The Middle Class As Average Debt Per Indian Continues To Rise | Explained

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 05:40 pm IST

India’s middle class is falling into a dangerous pattern of debt-fuelled consumption. The dream of upward mobility is increasingly being financed through easy credit, and the fallout has already begun. The Reserve Bank of India, data says that 5-10% of middle-class households are now stuck in a debt trap. Analysts believe this is largely driven by social media driven fake comparisons. #debt #emi #autoloans #homeloan #loans #loan #india #creditcard #personalloan #abhinavtrivedi #debtfreejourney #debtmanagement #debtfree #nirmalasitharaman #financenews #finance #socialmedia