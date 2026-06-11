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Emirates Showcases Billion-Dollar Retrofit For Airbus A380 At ILA Berlin Air Show | WATCH

Emirates has unveiled its massive billion-dollar Airbus A380 transformation, giving the superjumbo a stunning new look and enhanced luxury features. The upgraded A380 made its debut at the Berlin Air Show, showcasing a complete interior makeover aimed at delivering an even more premium flying experience for passengers. This ambitious retrofit project reflects Emirates’ commitment to keeping its flagship fleet at the forefront of luxury aviation. Watch the first look at Emirates’ all-new, more luxurious Airbus A380.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Emirates Reveals Billion-Dollar Retrofit For Airbus A380 At ILA Berlin Air Show
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