Emirates Unveils New Passenger Incentives Amid Iran War, Refuses To Cut Flights Through Dubai

Emirates is rolling out new customer incentives as the ongoing Iran conflict continues to disrupt air travel across the Middle East. Instead of lowering ticket prices, the airline says it will focus on reassuring passengers through safety measures, reliable connections, and support for stranded travelers. Emirates President Tim Clark said the carrier will continue operating its full schedule through Dubai despite rising costs and regional airspace restrictions. The airline is also working with governments and regulators to ease flight limitations while prioritizing passenger safety.