Subscribe

Emirates Unveils New Passenger Incentives Amid Iran War, Refuses To Cut Flights Through Dubai

Emirates is rolling out new customer incentives as the ongoing Iran conflict continues to disrupt air travel across the Middle East. Instead of lowering ticket prices, the airline says it will focus on reassuring passengers through safety measures, reliable connections, and support for stranded travelers. Emirates President Tim Clark said the carrier will continue operating its full schedule through Dubai despite rising costs and regional airspace restrictions. The airline is also working with governments and regulators to ease flight limitations while prioritizing passenger safety.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Emirates Unveils New Passenger Incentives Amid Iran War
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosEmirates Unveils New Passenger Incentives Amid Iran War, Refuses To Cut Flights Through Dubai
Advertisement
Read Next Story