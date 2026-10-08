End Game? Zelenskyy Faces Frontline Troop Shortage After Over 4 Years Of Ukraine-Russia War

As the war grinds into its fifth year, Ukraine’s shortage of combat-ready troops has become a defining constraint on the battlefield. Commanders report some units operating at only half strength, limiting the ability to exploit gains from drone warfare. The deputy commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion said the unit barely has enough personnel to hold its sector, with the area of responsibility doubled. Ukraine faces stark numbers: an estimated 2 million men evading service, around 200,000 deserters, and 950,000 with business deferments.