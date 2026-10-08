Subscribe

End Game? Zelenskyy Faces Frontline Troop Shortage After Over 4 Years Of Ukraine-Russia War

As the war grinds into its fifth year, Ukraine’s shortage of combat-ready troops has become a defining constraint on the battlefield. Commanders report some units operating at only half strength, limiting the ability to exploit gains from drone warfare. The deputy commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion said the unit barely has enough personnel to hold its sector, with the area of responsibility doubled. Ukraine faces stark numbers: an estimated 2 million men evading service, around 200,000 deserters, and 950,000 with business deferments.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Zelenskyy Faces Frontline Troop Shortage After 4 Years Of Ukraine-Russia War
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosEnd Game? Zelenskyy Faces Frontline Troop Shortage After Over 4 Years Of Ukraine-Russia War
Advertisement
Read Next Story