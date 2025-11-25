Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today at his Mumbai residence, prompting tributes from across the nation. Leaders and public figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, film director Karan Johar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Akshay Kumar expressed their condolences, remembering the legendary star of Indian cinema. The news has sparked an emotional response across the film industry and among fans of multiple generations. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.