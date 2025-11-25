English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 24 2025 15:59:01
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 300.95 -0.36%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.30 -1.61%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 358.25 -1.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.75 -0.87%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 999.05 0.09%
Business News/ Videos / 'End Of An Era': From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood's Legend Dharmendra

'End Of An Era': From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood's Legend Dharmendra

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 12:54 am IST Livemint

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today at his Mumbai residence, prompting tributes from across the nation. Leaders and public figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, film director Karan Johar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Akshay Kumar expressed their condolences, remembering the legendary star of Indian cinema. The news has sparked an emotional response across the film industry and among fans of multiple generations. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue