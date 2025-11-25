Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 'End Of An Era': From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood's Legend Dharmendra

'End Of An Era': From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood's Legend Dharmendra

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 12:54 am IST Livemint

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today at his Mumbai residence, prompting tributes from across the nation. Leaders and public figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, film director Karan Johar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Akshay Kumar expressed their condolences, remembering the legendary star of Indian cinema. The news has sparked an emotional response across the film industry and among fans of multiple generations. Watch.