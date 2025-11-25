'End Of An Era': From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood's Legend Dharmendra

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 12:54 am IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today at his Mumbai residence, prompting tributes from across the nation. Leaders and public figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, film director Karan Johar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Akshay Kumar expressed their condolences, remembering the legendary star of Indian cinema. The news has sparked an emotional response across the film industry and among fans of multiple generations. Watch.