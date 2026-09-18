End Of Era: Warren Buffett Steps Down As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman | What Happens Next?

At the age of 96, Warren Buffett has stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a role he has held since 1970. His son, Howard Buffett, will take over as chairman. Buffett, who has been associated with the company since 1965, will remain on the board as a director. Greg Abel continues as CEO after taking over that role last year. Buffett has described Howard’s role as guarding the company’s culture and values while Abel runs day-to-day operations. Under Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway grew from a struggling textile firm into a roughly $1.03 trillion conglomerate owning businesses from Geico and BNSF to Dairy Queen.