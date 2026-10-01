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End Of Iran War? Trump Sends Official Response to Tehran’s Latest Proposal | Details

US-Iran diplomacy remains alive despite heightened tensions, as Tehran confirmed receiving an official Washington response to its latest peace proposal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized seeking a win-win strategy to end the seven-month war following indirect talks led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the UN General Assembly. Iran previously proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US port blockade, unfreezing assets, and waiving oil sanctions. President Trump publicly dismissed the offer as unacceptable, threatening extreme military action while insisting the conflict will end soon.

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Published1 Oct 2026, 10:43 PM IST
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End Of Iran War? Trump Sends Official Response to Tehran’s Latest Proposal
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