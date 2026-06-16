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End Of West Asia War Might Boost Iran By $12 Billion | Explained

As a peace deal between the US and Iran moves closer to signing in Geneva, attention has shifted to a major financial dispute: the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Reports suggest up to $24 billion could be unlocked during negotiations, with roughly $12 billion potentially available upfront. The US, however, is pushing for a “pay-for-performance” arrangement, where funds are released only after Iran meets specific commitments. This financial battle could determine whether Iran emerges from the crisis significantly stronger or remains economically constrained. Watch how frozen assets have become a critical sticking point in US-Iran peace talks.

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 08:37 PM IST
End Of West Asia War Might Boost Iran By $12 Billion | Explained
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