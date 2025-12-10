EPFO 2.0 & 3.0 Coming Soon To Enhance Member Experience | Details

EPFO 2.0 & 3.0 Coming Soon! Hundreds of old databases merging into ONE super database – faster passbook downloads, claim settlements & balance checks. EPFO 3.0 (full portal revamp) RFP dropping soon, designed for universal social security including gig, platform & construction workers under new Labour Codes. End of glitches & delays?
