English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 10 2025 15:45:06
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,535.30 0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.35 0.48%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 283.35 -2.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.20 1.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 990.35 -0.65%
Business News/ Videos / EPFO 2.0 & 3.0 Coming Soon To Enhance Member Experience | Details

EPFO 2.0 & 3.0 Coming Soon To Enhance Member Experience | Details

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:53 pm IST Livemint

EPFO 2.0 & 3.0 Coming Soon! Hundreds of old databases merging into ONE super database – faster passbook downloads, claim settlements & balance checks. EPFO 3.0 (full portal revamp) RFP dropping soon, designed for universal social security including gig, platform & construction workers under new Labour Codes. End of glitches & delays?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue