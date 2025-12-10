English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 10 2025 15:45:06
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,535.30 0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.35 0.48%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 283.35 -2.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.20 1.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 990.35 -0.65%
Business News/ Videos / EPFO Board Member Reveals What’s REALLY Happening Behind the Scenes

EPFO Board Member Reveals What’s REALLY Happening Behind the Scenes

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:57 pm IST Livemint

EPF BIG UPDATE 2025! Govt changes withdrawal rules for job loss Now withdraw 75% of EPF immediately after losing job (no 2-month wait)! Remaining 25% after 1 year – protects your 10-year continuous service for higher pension. Faster liquidity when you need it most, but full amount delayed vs old rules. Good move or hidden penalty?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue