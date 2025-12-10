EPFO Board Member Reveals What’s REALLY Happening Behind the Scenes

EPF BIG UPDATE 2025! Govt changes withdrawal rules for job loss Now withdraw 75% of EPF immediately after losing job (no 2-month wait)! Remaining 25% after 1 year – protects your 10-year continuous service for higher pension. Faster liquidity when you need it most, but full amount delayed vs old rules. Good move or hidden penalty?
