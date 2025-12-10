English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 10 2025 15:45:06
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,535.30 0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.35 0.48%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 283.35 -2.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.20 1.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 990.35 -0.65%
Business News/ Videos / EPFO Senior Official Reveals How New Withdrawal Rules Actually Work In Under 2 Minutes

EPFO Senior Official Reveals How New Withdrawal Rules Actually Work In Under 2 Minutes

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:55 pm IST Livemint

EPF Rule Change 2025: Get 75% immediately on job loss (no more 2-month wait)! Remaining 25% after 1 year to keep 10-year continuous service intact for higher pension. Govt says it’s employee-friendly, critics call it “forced savings”. Full liquidity gone, but pension protected. Good relief or hidden lock-in?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue