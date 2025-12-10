EPF Rule Change 2025: Get 75% immediately on job loss (no more 2-month wait)! Remaining 25% after 1 year to keep 10-year continuous service intact for higher pension. Govt says it’s employee-friendly, critics call it “forced savings”. Full liquidity gone, but pension protected. Good relief or hidden lock-in?
