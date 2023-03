Episode Teaser - Mint presents Mastermind 2023 Decoding the value of experience

Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Mr Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India, t... moreMr Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India, talks about how customer experience is directly proportional to an outstanding employee experience, and the role both play in promoting a company's growth