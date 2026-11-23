Epstein’s Secret Russia Links? New Report Probes Possible Putin Connection

A sweeping Reuters investigation has exposed the extensive network convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein built across Russia—tracing how he exploited fashion pipelines to traffic young women from the former Soviet Union while aggressively pursuing ties with Russian oligarchs and Kremlin insiders. Reviewing flight records, emails, and newly released documents, the report identifies at least 17 women from Russia and former Soviet states who were drawn into Epstein’s trafficking network—often through fashion scouts and French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel’s MC2 agency—under the guise of lucrative U.S. modelling contracts.