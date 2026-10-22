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Eternal's growth engines are firing, as it doubles down on Blinkit expansion

Eternal's revenue and quick-commerce growth remain strong, but profit missed estimates. As Blinkit expands and competition intensifies, investors will watch returns on fresh investments.

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Published22 Oct 2026, 05:22 PM IST
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Eternal's growth engines are firing, as it doubles down on Blinkit expansion
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