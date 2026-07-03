'Ethanol-Blended Fuel Increases Acceleration, Used In Race Cars Too!': Oil Minister On E20 Row

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that while ethanol-blended fuel may slightly reduce mileage, ethanol is being used in racing cars and the biofuel helps them accelerate. Puri defended the government's push towards greater biofuel blending while addressing the heavy financial toll on oil marketing companies amid recent global crude price volatility triggered by the Middle East crisis, laying out a whole rationale. Watch.
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