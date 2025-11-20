English
Business News/ Videos / EU Hits UK With Multi-Billion Electricity Bill; Shocking Report Claims Post-Brexit Power Clash

EU Hits UK With Multi-Billion Electricity Bill; Shocking Report Claims Post-Brexit Power Clash

Updated: 20 Nov 2025, 12:31 am IST Livemint

Fresh reports suggest the European Union has proposed significant new financial conditions for the United Kingdom as part of post-Brexit energy cooperation talks. Officials across Europe have indicated that closer electricity-market access may require major contributions from London. The discussions come at a time when UK energy prices remain among the highest in Europe, intensifying concerns over long-term power security. With negotiations still underway, both sides are weighing the political and economic implications. Watch.

 
