Fresh reports suggest the European Union has proposed significant new financial conditions for the United Kingdom as part of post-Brexit energy cooperation talks. Officials across Europe have indicated that closer electricity-market access may require major contributions from London. The discussions come at a time when UK energy prices remain among the highest in Europe, intensifying concerns over long-term power security. With negotiations still underway, both sides are weighing the political and economic implications. Watch.
