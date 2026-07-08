EU MPs Demand Probe Into Fifa President Over Balogan's Ban Reversal After Trump's Call

Dozens of European Parliament members are rallying support to launch a formal probe into FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his role in allowing US striker Folarin Balogun to play despite a straight red card that should have triggered an automatic ban. Balogun was sent off against Bosnia but appeared against Belgium after Trump reportedly called Infantino. UEFA slammed the decision as “unprecedented and unjustifiable.” Lawmakers accuse FIFA of bowing to political pressure and question Infantino’s neutrality. Watch the escalating controversy.