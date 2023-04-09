Europe continues to import Russian oil products via India I Report

Preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa reveals that record-high imports of crude oil from Russia in fiscal 2022–23 enabled Indian refiners to increase their diesel and jet fuel shipments to Europe.The availability of inexpensive Russian crude has increased production and earnings at Indian refineries, allowing them to export refined goods to Europe at a competitive price and capture a larger market share.