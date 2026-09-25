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Europe Rolls Out Relief Plans As Ukraine & Iran War Push Energy Costs Up | Details

European governments are launching subsidies, tax cuts and emergency measures as the Iran war and Ukraine conflict push petrol and diesel prices to record highs. An OECD report confirms seven of the ten most active intervening nations globally are in the EU. France has announced a €450 million package with €100 fuel payments for 5.5 million workers and early energy vouchers for 5.8 million families. Germany is cutting petrol and diesel taxes by 17 cents a litre from October 1 at a cost of €2.5 billion. Spain has extended fuel tax relief under a €5 billion package, with automatic increases if inflation exceeds 15%.

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Published25 Sep 2026, 08:20 PM IST
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Europe Rolls Out Relief Plans As Ukraine & Iran War Push Energy Costs Up
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