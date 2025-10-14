Europe has escalated tensions in the global semiconductor sector with recent government intervention in a Chinese-owned chipmaker. The Dutch move limits foreign control over sensitive technology and affects a key supplier of chips for cars, consumer electronics, and AI data centers. China has reacted strongly, while experts highlight the situation as a signal for India to focus on self-reliance in critical technologies.
