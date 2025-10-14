English
Business News/ Videos / Europe vs China: Dutch Takeover of Chinese Nexperia Sends Warning for India’s Semiconductor Future

Europe vs China: Dutch Takeover of Chinese Nexperia Sends Warning for India’s Semiconductor Future

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 05:15 pm IST Livemint

Europe has escalated tensions in the global semiconductor sector with recent government intervention in a Chinese-owned chipmaker. The Dutch move limits foreign control over sensitive technology and affects a key supplier of chips for cars, consumer electronics, and AI data centers. China has reacted strongly, while experts highlight the situation as a signal for India to focus on self-reliance in critical technologies.

 
