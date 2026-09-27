Europe’s €800 Billion Gamble: Is NATO Ready to Face Putin Without the US?

Europe’s own defence review has revealed significant weaknesses as tensions with Russia intensify. The European Defence Agency warns that current investment remains insufficient for sustained joint military operations by 2030. Critical shortfalls persist in air and missile defence, long-range weapons, ammunition stockpiles, drones, military mobility and strategic support capabilities. The assessment comes even as Brussels advances its ambitious Rearm Europe programme, which could mobilise up to €800 billion for defence investment.