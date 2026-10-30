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Europe's Hormuz Moment? Putin's Warning Raises Fears Of Baltic Sea Crisis | Explained

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe against restricting shipping in the Baltic Sea, saying it could create a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.“ Does anyone want the situation in the Baltic Sea to be the same as in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz? We do not want this but will respond to any challenge,” Putin said. He also defended recent phone calls with the leaders of Finland and Norway, calling dialogue essential.

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Published30 Oct 2026, 07:28 PM IST
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Europe's Hormuz Moment? Putin's Warning Raises Fears Of Baltic Sea Crisis
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