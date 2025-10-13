Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes European Union (EU) member countries, on Sunday, started rolling out the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and exit system at the bloc’s external borders, electronically registering non-EU nationals' data. Replacing the usual passport procedures, the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) will record fingerprints, facial scans, and travel details of all non-EU citizens, when they enter or leave the Schengen zone. Watch for more!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.