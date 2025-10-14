English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 14 2025 12:54:41
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 408.10 2.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.00 0.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.85 -1.79%
  1. Hcl Technologies share price
  2. 1,503.75 0.61%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,373.40 -0.12%
Business News/ Videos / Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes

Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:59 pm IST Livemint

Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes European Union (EU) member countries, on Sunday, started rolling out the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and exit system at the bloc’s external borders, electronically registering non-EU nationals' data. Replacing the usual passport procedures, the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) will record fingerprints, facial scans, and travel details of all non-EU citizens, when they enter or leave the Schengen zone. Watch for more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue