Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:59 pm IST

Europe's New Biometric Border System: What Indian Travelers Must Know About Schengen Changes European Union (EU) member countries, on Sunday, started rolling out the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and exit system at the bloc’s external borders, electronically registering non-EU nationals' data. Replacing the usual passport procedures, the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) will record fingerprints, facial scans, and travel details of all non-EU citizens, when they enter or leave the Schengen zone. Watch for more!