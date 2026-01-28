English
Business News/ Videos / Europe's STRONG Message To Trump After Signings 'Mother Of All Deals' With India | WATCH

Europe's STRONG Message To Trump After Signings 'Mother Of All Deals' With India | WATCH

Updated: 28 Jan 2026, 11:31 pm IST Livemint

EU’s Top Diplomat Kaja Kallas Warns: Stop Outsourcing Security! In wake of Trump’s Greenland tariff threats & near-collapse of transatlantic alliance, High Representative says US-Europe changes are “structural, not temporary.” Urges Europe to end reliance on America amid “coercive power politics.” Arctic security framework deal defused crisis, but details pending. Major call for stronger EU defence independence.

 
