English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 12 2026 07:50:00
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 351.80 -0.71%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 285.25 0.30%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 417.65 -0.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.20 2.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 936.65 -0.22%
Business News/ Videos / EU’s Shocking Sanction Threat: How Trump’s Greenland Plan Puts US Tech, Banks & NATO At Risk

EU’s Shocking Sanction Threat: How Trump’s Greenland Plan Puts US Tech, Banks & NATO At Risk

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST Livemint

The European Union is weighing unprecedented retaliation against the United States after Donald Trump revived his controversial plan to acquire Greenland. Reports suggest Brussels could target major American tech giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft and X, alongside U.S. banks and financial institutions. An extreme option under discussion could even involve restricting U.S. military presence in Europe, deepening tensions inside NATO. Markets, multinationals and investors are now watching closely as geopolitics collides with global business.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue