EU’s Shocking Sanction Threat: How Trump’s Greenland Plan Puts US Tech, Banks & NATO At Risk

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST

The European Union is weighing unprecedented retaliation against the United States after Donald Trump revived his controversial plan to acquire Greenland. Reports suggest Brussels could target major American tech giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft and X, alongside U.S. banks and financial institutions. An extreme option under discussion could even involve restricting U.S. military presence in Europe, deepening tensions inside NATO. Markets, multinationals and investors are now watching closely as geopolitics collides with global business.