Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / EU’s Shocking Sanction Threat: How Trump’s Greenland Plan Puts US Tech, Banks & NATO At Risk

EU’s Shocking Sanction Threat: How Trump’s Greenland Plan Puts US Tech, Banks & NATO At Risk

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST Livemint

The European Union is weighing unprecedented retaliation against the United States after Donald Trump revived his controversial plan to acquire Greenland. Reports suggest Brussels could target major American tech giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft and X, alongside U.S. banks and financial institutions. An extreme option under discussion could even involve restricting U.S. military presence in Europe, deepening tensions inside NATO. Markets, multinationals and investors are now watching closely as geopolitics collides with global business.