English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 12 2026 15:59:52
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,192.50 0.80%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 297.15 -1.18%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 999.80 3.17%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 208.10 0.22%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,432.00 1.86%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Even If Trump Hikes H-1B Fees to $200,000, Hiring Won’t Stop’ | Why Are Companies Hiring More?

‘Even If Trump Hikes H-1B Fees to $200,000, Hiring Won’t Stop’ | Why Are Companies Hiring More?

Updated: 12 Feb 2026, 11:51 pm IST Livemint

NBER Study: Even $100K–$200K H-1B Visa Fees Won’t Stop Companies Hiring Foreign Talent! New research shows employers save ~$100K per H-1B worker over 6 years due to 16% lower average salaries vs. US-born peers (same education/experience/location). Tech giants (Google, Apple, Amazon) show tiny 1-3% gaps; outsourcing firms (Infosys, TCS) much larger. 75% H-1Bs outside top 25 companies; software devs dominate 38%. High fees could generate $10-20B revenue—but demand stays strong.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue