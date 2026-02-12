NBER Study: Even $100K–$200K H-1B Visa Fees Won’t Stop Companies Hiring Foreign Talent! New research shows employers save ~$100K per H-1B worker over 6 years due to 16% lower average salaries vs. US-born peers (same education/experience/location). Tech giants (Google, Apple, Amazon) show tiny 1-3% gaps; outsourcing firms (Infosys, TCS) much larger. 75% H-1Bs outside top 25 companies; software devs dominate 38%. High fees could generate $10-20B revenue—but demand stays strong.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.