Business News/ Videos / 'Even If Trump Hikes H-1B Fees to $200,000, Hiring Won't Stop' | Why Are Companies Hiring More?

‘Even If Trump Hikes H-1B Fees to $200,000, Hiring Won’t Stop’ | Why Are Companies Hiring More?

Updated: 12 Feb 2026, 11:51 pm IST Livemint

NBER Study: Even $100K–$200K H-1B Visa Fees Won’t Stop Companies Hiring Foreign Talent! New research shows employers save ~$100K per H-1B worker over 6 years due to 16% lower average salaries vs. US-born peers (same education/experience/location). Tech giants (Google, Apple, Amazon) show tiny 1-3% gaps; outsourcing firms (Infosys, TCS) much larger. 75% H-1Bs outside top 25 companies; software devs dominate 38%. High fees could generate $10-20B revenue—but demand stays strong.